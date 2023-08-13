Calciomercato Roma, spunta il nome di Mike Trésor del Genk per l'attacco

13/08/2023 alle 13:25.
fzvywcj

La Roma è alla continua ricerca dell'attaccante che possa aiutare il reparto offensivo di Josè Mourinho. Tra i nomi sul taccuino di Tiago Pinto spunta quello di Mike Trésor, attaccante classe '99 del Genk. Secondo quanto riferisce il giornalista di Sky Sports Sacha Tavolieri sul suo account , sull'attaccante oltre ai giallorossi anche un club inglese ma il prezzo richiesto dalla squadra belga fa affievolire le intenzioni delle contendenti.

Ultime notizie...