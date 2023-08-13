Calciomercato Roma, spunta il nome di Mike Trésor del Genk per l'attacco

La Roma è alla continua ricerca dell'attaccante che possa aiutare il reparto offensivo di Josè Mourinho. Tra i nomi sul taccuino di Tiago Pinto spunta quello di Mike Trésor, attaccante classe '99 del Genk. Secondo quanto riferisce il giornalista di Sky Sports Sacha Tavolieri sul suo account Twitter, sull'attaccante oltre ai giallorossi anche un club inglese ma il prezzo richiesto dalla squadra belga fa affievolire le intenzioni delle contendenti.

??? Mike Trésor still on the move!

?️????????? Clubs such as #ASRoma (and a Premier League club whose name has not yet been mentioned...) are still interested, but the price asked by #KRCGenk is currently dampening the intentions of the suitors…

?? #RBLeipzig could return to the… pic.twitter.com/zPnTVwgsnc

— Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 13, 2023