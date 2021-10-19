Friedkin: Dan e Ryan volano in Ghana per esplorare nuove opportunità di investimento (FOTO)

19/10/2021 alle 14:57.
fcc74utxoamyihb

Viaggio di lavoro per Dan e Ryan Friedkin: come testimoniato dall'account del Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, la proprietà della Roma si trova al momento nel paese africano per esplorare nuove opportunità di investimento. "Il Centro guidato dal Yofi Grant - si legge nel tweet - ha recentemente incontrato una delegazione del Friedkin Group guidati dal loro , Dan Friedkin, che sono nel paese per esplorare opportunità di investimento in Ghana e partnership per lo sviluppo".

 

