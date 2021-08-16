Eca, reintegrate nove società che avevano partecipato al progetto Superlega: ci sono anche Milan e Inter

Con un comunicato ufficiale, l’ECA, European Club Association, presieduta da Nasser Al-Khelaifi ha reintegrato nove delle dodici società che avevano dato vita alla SuperLega lo scorso aprile. Queste società sono: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Milan ed Inter. Escluse al momento Real Madrid, Barcellona e Juventus.

The ECA Executive Board has agreed that the following clubs will retain their ECA ordinary membership for the current 2019-23 ECA membership cycle: @acmilan, @Arsenal, @ChelseaFC, @Atleti, @Inter, @LFC, @ManCity, @ManUtd & @SpursOfficial https://t.co/maP5t5zLo6

