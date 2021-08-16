Eca, reintegrate nove società che avevano partecipato al progetto Superlega: ci sono anche Milan e Inter

16/08/2021 alle 15:39.
Con un comunicato ufficiale, l’ECA, European Club Association, presieduta da Nasser Al-Khelaifi ha reintegrato nove delle dodici società che avevano dato vita alla SuperLega lo scorso aprile. Queste società sono: , Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Milan ed . Escluse al momento , e .

