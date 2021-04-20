SuperLega, terremoto United: Woodward lascia il ruolo di vicepresidente

20/04/2021 alle 21:03.
manchester-united

Il possibile dietrofront sul tema SuperLega produce i suoi effetti in casa Manchester United: secondo quanto riferisce il canale sportivo Ed Woodward, vicepresidente dei Red Devils, avrebbe fatto un passo indietro lasciando la propria carica nel club. Alla base delle dimissioni proprio il cambio di rotta sul nuovo progetto SuperLega.

 

