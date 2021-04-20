SuperLega, terremoto United: Woodward lascia il ruolo di vicepresidente

Il possibile dietrofront sul tema SuperLega produce i suoi effetti in casa Manchester United: secondo quanto riferisce il canale sportivo Ed Woodward, vicepresidente dei Red Devils, avrebbe fatto un passo indietro lasciando la propria carica nel club. Alla base delle dimissioni proprio il cambio di rotta sul nuovo progetto SuperLega.

BREAKING: Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United.

Woodward’s decision comes after the backlash over the European Super League.

- talkSPORT sources understand

? Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/gNcRfW5xdp

— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 20, 2021