I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Mirante 'sicurezza', Kmbulla 'in crescendo', Veretout 'glaciale dal dischetto'

La Roma porta a casa un solo punto nella serata di ieri, che ha visto i giallorossi scendere in campo contro il Milan capolista e pareggiare per 3-3. Una partita rocambolesca, che ha visto arrivare le reti di Dzeko nel primo tempo, di Veretout su calcio di rigore e di Kumbulla, che trova la seconda rete consecutiva in maglia giallorossa. Nota di merito poi per l'estremo difensore giallorosso Antonio Mirante, che anche nella partita di ieri sera si è dimostrato indispensabile per salvare il risultato finale.
LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, Corriere dello Sport, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)
IL MESSAGGERO
Mirante 7
Ibanez 5.5
Mancini 5
Kumbulla 6.5
Karsdorp 5
Veretout 6.5
Pellegrini 6.5
Spinazzola 6.5
Pedro 6
Mkhitaryan 6
Dzeko 6.5
Bruno Peres 6
Villar NG
Cristante NG
Fonseca 6.5
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Mirante 7
Ibanez 5
Mancini 5
Kumbulla 6
Karsdorp 5
Veretout 6
Pellegrini 6
Spinazzola 6
Pedro 5.5
Mkhitaryan 6
Dzeko 6.5
Bruno Peres 6
Villar NG
Cristante NG
Fonseca 6
GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Mirante 7
Ibanez 6
Mancini 5.5
Kumbulla 6.5
Karsdorp 5
Veretout 6.5
Pellegrini 6.5
Spinazzola 6
Pedro 5.5
Mkhitaryan 6
Dzeko 6.5
Bruno Peres 6
Villar NG
Cristante 6
Fonseca 6.5
IL ROMANISTA
Mirante 7
Ibanez 6.5
Mancini 6
Kumbulla 6
Karsdorp 5
Veretout 6.5
Pellegrini 7
Spinazzola 6
Pedro 6.5
Mkhitaryan 6.5
Dzeko 6.5
Bruno Peres 5.5
Villar NG
Cristante NG
Fonseca 6.5
IL TEMPO
Mirante 6,5
Ibanez 6
Mancini 6
Kumbulla 6
Karsdorp 5
Pellegrini 6,5
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 5
Pedro 6
Mkhitaryan 6
Dzeko 6,5
Bruno Peres 6
Cristante 6
Villar NG
Fonseca 6,5
LA REPUBBLICA
Mirante 6,5
Ibanez 5
Mancini 5,5
Kumbulla 6,5
Karsdorp 5
Pellegrini 7
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 5,5
Pedro 5,5
Mkhitaryan 6,5
Dzeko 7
Bruno Peres NG
Cristante NG
Villar NG
Fonseca 6
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Mirante 7
Ibanez 6
Mancini 5,5
Kumbulla 6,5
Karsdorp 5
Pellegrini 6,5
Veretout 6
Spinazzola 6,5
Pedro 6
Mkhitaryan 6,5
Dzeko 6,5
Bruno Peres 6
Cristante 6
Villar NG
Fonseca 6,5