I VOTI DEGLI ALTRI - Mirante 'sicurezza', Kmbulla 'in crescendo', Veretout 'glaciale dal dischetto'

La Roma porta a casa un solo punto nella serata di ieri, che ha visto i giallorossi scendere in campo contro il Milan capolista e pareggiare per 3-3. Una partita rocambolesca, che ha visto arrivare le reti di Dzeko nel primo tempo, di Veretout su calcio di rigore e di Kumbulla, che trova la seconda rete consecutiva in maglia giallorossa. Nota di merito poi per l'estremo difensore giallorosso Antonio Mirante, che anche nella partita di ieri sera si è dimostrato indispensabile per salvare il risultato finale.

LA MEDIA-VOTO DELLE PAGELLE DEI QUOTIDIANI (Il Messaggero, Il Tempo, Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere della Sera, Corriere dello Sport, La Repubblica, Il Romanista)

IL MESSAGGERO

Mirante 7

Ibanez 5.5

Mancini 5

Kumbulla 6.5

Karsdorp 5

Veretout 6.5

Pellegrini 6.5

Spinazzola 6.5

Pedro 6

Mkhitaryan 6

Dzeko 6.5

Bruno Peres 6

Villar NG

Cristante NG

Fonseca 6.5

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Mirante 7

Ibanez 5

Mancini 5

Kumbulla 6

Karsdorp 5

Veretout 6

Pellegrini 6

Spinazzola 6

Pedro 5.5

Mkhitaryan 6

Dzeko 6.5

Bruno Peres 6

Villar NG

Cristante NG

Fonseca 6

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Mirante 7

Ibanez 6

Mancini 5.5

Kumbulla 6.5

Karsdorp 5

Veretout 6.5

Pellegrini 6.5

Spinazzola 6

Pedro 5.5

Mkhitaryan 6

Dzeko 6.5

Bruno Peres 6

Villar NG

Cristante 6

Fonseca 6.5

IL ROMANISTA

Mirante 7

Ibanez 6.5

Mancini 6

Kumbulla 6

Karsdorp 5

Veretout 6.5

Pellegrini 7

Spinazzola 6

Pedro 6.5

Mkhitaryan 6.5

Dzeko 6.5

Bruno Peres 5.5

Villar NG

Cristante NG

Fonseca 6.5

IL TEMPO

Mirante 6,5

Ibanez 6

Mancini 6

Kumbulla 6

Karsdorp 5

Pellegrini 6,5

Veretout 6

Spinazzola 5

Pedro 6

Mkhitaryan 6

Dzeko 6,5

Bruno Peres 6

Cristante 6

Villar NG

Fonseca 6,5

LA REPUBBLICA

Mirante 6,5

Ibanez 5

Mancini 5,5

Kumbulla 6,5

Karsdorp 5

Pellegrini 7

Veretout 6

Spinazzola 5,5

Pedro 5,5

Mkhitaryan 6,5

Dzeko 7

Bruno Peres NG

Cristante NG

Villar NG

Fonseca 6

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Mirante 7

Ibanez 6

Mancini 5,5

Kumbulla 6,5

Karsdorp 5

Pellegrini 6,5

Veretout 6

Spinazzola 6,5

Pedro 6

Mkhitaryan 6,5

Dzeko 6,5

Bruno Peres 6

Cristante 6

Villar NG

Fonseca 6,5