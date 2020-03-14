Coronavirus, la Roma lancia l'iniziativa: il miglior video da un balcone premiato con una maglia autografata (VIDEO)

La Roma, vista la quarantena e prendendo spunto da un video in cui viene mostrato un quartiere della Capitale che "Grazie Roma", ha lanciato una sfida su Twitter, che consiste nell'inviare altri video dai balconi delle proprie case. L'autore del migliore sarà premiato con una maglia autografata.





Locked down and bored? Whether you’re in Rome or anywhere else in the world, reply with an #ASRoma balcony video and we’ll send a signed shirt to the best one we see ? pic.twitter.com/Awt40jMM97

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 14, 2020