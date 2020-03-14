Coronavirus, la Roma lancia l'iniziativa: il miglior video da un balcone premiato con una maglia autografata (VIDEO)

La Roma, vista la quarantena e prendendo spunto da un video in cui viene mostrato un quartiere della Capitale che "Grazie Roma", ha lanciato una sfida su , che consiste nell'inviare altri video dai balconi delle proprie case. L'autore del migliore sarà premiato con una maglia autografata.

