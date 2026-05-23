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Calciomercato Roma: Zirkzee offerto anche alla Juventus

23/05/2026 alle 12:26.
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La Roma potrebbe fare un nuovo tentativo in estate per portare nella Capitale Joshua Zirkzee. Il profilo dell'attaccante ex Bologna è particolarmente apprezzato da Gian Piero Gasperini che lo avrebbe voluto già a gennaio. I giallorossi potrebbero tentare nuovamente l'acquisto, con l'attaccante olandese sempre più fuori dai piani del Manchester United.

Il classe 2001 gradirebbe un ritorno in Italia, nel campionato in cui è riuscito ad esprimersi al meglio. Come riferito dal giornalista Ekrem Konur, oltre che ai giallorossi, Zirkzee è stato offerto anche alla Juventus.