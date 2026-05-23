Calciomercato Roma: Zirkzee offerto anche alla Juventus

La Roma potrebbe fare un nuovo tentativo in estate per portare nella Capitale Joshua Zirkzee. Il profilo dell'attaccante ex Bologna è particolarmente apprezzato da Gian Piero Gasperini che lo avrebbe voluto già a gennaio. I giallorossi potrebbero tentare nuovamente l'acquisto, con l'attaccante olandese sempre più fuori dai piani del Manchester United.

Il classe 2001 gradirebbe un ritorno in Italia, nel campionato in cui è riuscito ad esprimersi al meglio. Come riferito dal giornalista Ekrem Konur, oltre che ai giallorossi, Zirkzee è stato offerto anche alla Juventus.

?#ManchesterUnited Joshua Zirkzee – Serie A offers!



? Manchester United striker has been offered to Juventus and Roma.



? The Dutch forward’s future could be decided this summer. https://t.co/R5REScACjT pic.twitter.com/9C8e9agGxe — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 23, 2026



