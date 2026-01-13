Clicky

Manchester United, dall'Inghilterra: accordo di massima con Carrick. Sabato l'esordio in panchina contro il City

13/01/2026 alle 09:54.
michael-carrick

Il Manchester United è chiamato a ripartire dopo l'esonero di Ruben Amorim e la breve parentesi di Darren Fletcher e in queste ore la dirigenza dei Red Devils sembra aver scelto il nuovo allenatore. Come riportato dal giornalista David Ornstein, il club inglese ha trovato un accordo di massima con Michael Carrick e lo staff tecnico per guidare la squadra fino al termine della stagione. L'ufficialità arriverà in seguito alla definizione del contratto e all'annuncio della società, ma l'avventura in panchina inizierà sabato alle ore 13:30 in occasione del derby contro il Manchester City. Osserva con grande attenzione la Roma, dato che i Red Devils hanno bloccato qualsiasi trattativa (compresa quella di Joshua Zirkzee) in attesa dell'arrivo del nuovo allenatore.