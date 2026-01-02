Clicky

Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: chieste informazioni per un possibile prestito secco di Fabio Silva. Piace anche a Besiktas, Betis e altri club spagnoli

Torna di moda il nome Fabio Silva in casa Roma. L'attaccante portoghese era stato cercato dal club giallorosso già in estate, ma alla fine si trasferì al Borussia Dortmund. L'avventura in Germania si è però rivelata deludente e ora il classe 2002 punta a giocare con maggiore continuità. Come rivelato dal giornalista Rudy Galetti, il calciatore vuole valutare tutte le opzioni e sulle sue tracce ci sono Roma, Besiktas, Betis e altri club spagnoli: queste società hanno chiesto informazioni per un possibile trasferimento con la formula del prestito secco fino al 30 giugno.