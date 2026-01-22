Clicky

Calciomercato Roma, dalla Germania: accordo verbale fra Club Brugge e Schjelderup

22/01/2026 alle 16:50.
Andreas Schjelderup ha trovato l'accordo verbale con il Club Brugge. Secondo quanto riferito da Florian Plettenberg di Sky Sport DE, infatti, il calciatore e il club hanno trovato l'accordo e ora è il turno delle due dirigenze. Il Brugge ha offerto 11 milioni complessivi, il Benfica chiede di più,