Calciomercato Roma: Magassa rimane nel mirino dei giallorossi

Soungoutou Magassa rimane nel mirino della Roma. Secondo quanto riferito da Ekrem Konur di Caught Offside, infatti, sono diversi i club che hanno messo il centrocampista francese nel mirino: Eintracht Francoforte, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Napoli e proprio l'AS Roma.

?? #WestHam ??

Eintracht Frankfurt, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, AS Roma, and Napoli have set their sights on midfielder Soungoutou Magassa.



? The 22-year-old French player has a contract with West Ham until 2031. pic.twitter.com/h6BeilNdub

— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 7, 2025