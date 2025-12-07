Calciomercato Roma: Magassa rimane nel mirino dei giallorossi

07/12/2025 alle 22:11.
magassa

Soungoutou Magassa rimane nel mirino della Roma. Secondo quanto riferito da Ekrem Konur di Caught Offside, infatti, sono diversi i club che hanno messo il centrocampista francese nel mirino: Eintracht Francoforte, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Napoli e proprio l'AS Roma.