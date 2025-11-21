Calciomercato Roma: Eguinaldo rimane nel mirino. C'è anche l'Atletico Madrid

La Roma non molla Eguinaldo. L'esterno brasiliano dello Shakhtar Donetsk era stato accostato ai giallorossi già durante il mercato estivo, ma secondo quanto riferito dal giornalista di TeamTALK Rudy Galetti l'interesse non si sarebbe spento, anzi. Su di lui c'è anche l'Atletico Madrid di Simeone.