Calciomercato Roma: Eguinaldo rimane nel mirino. C'è anche l'Atletico Madrid

La Roma non molla Eguinaldo. L'esterno brasiliano dello Shakhtar Donetsk era stato accostato ai giallorossi già durante il mercato estivo, ma secondo quanto riferito dal giornalista di TeamTALK Rudy Galetti l'interesse non si sarebbe spento, anzi. Su di lui c'è anche l'Atletico Madrid di Simeone.

??? EXCL | Not only Atleti: Shakhtar striker/winger Eguinaldo is attracting growing interest from major clubs in Italy and England.



Several sides are gathering info ahead of next summer, with AS Roma among the teams still keeping tabs on him.



More ▶️

— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 21, 2025