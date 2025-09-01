Calciomercato Roma, fumata nera per George: nessun accordo con il Chelsea. E si muove il Lipsia

01/09/2025 alle 13:52.
La Roma continua a cercare un nuovo esterno sinistro e tra i vari nomi seguiti c'è Tyrique George del Chelsea. Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il trasferimento del calciatore inglese è al momento bloccato dato che il club giallorosso non ha trovato alcun accordo con i Blues.

Per George si muove il Lipsia. Secondo quanto riferito da Sky Sport De, infatti, c'è stato un contatto fra Chelsea, Lipsia e l'esterno: le parti cercheranno un accordo fino al termine del mercato.