Calciomercato Roma, fumata nera per George: nessun accordo con il Chelsea. E si muove il Lipsia

La Roma continua a cercare un nuovo esterno sinistro e tra i vari nomi seguiti c'è Tyrique George del Chelsea. Secondo quanto riportato da Fabrizio Romano, il trasferimento del calciatore inglese è al momento bloccato dato che il club giallorosso non ha trovato alcun accordo con i Blues.

?⚠️ Tyrique George’s move to AS Roma is currently off. No agreement with Chelsea at this stage. pic.twitter.com/wqnhSF0clu

Per George si muove il Lipsia. Secondo quanto riferito da Sky Sport De, infatti, c'è stato un contatto fra Chelsea, Lipsia e l'esterno: le parti cercheranno un accordo fino al termine del mercato.

? Exclusive: Contact on Deadline Day between RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Tyrique George. The player is being discussed again at the German Bundesliga side as another offensive alternative. A last minute move to Leipzig is possible. One to watch until the last second. @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/w6IrvkZkLj

