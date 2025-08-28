Calciomercato Roma: tutto fatto per Fabio Silva al Borussia Dortmund. Visite mediche nelle prossime ore

Sfuma un altro obiettivo di mercato per la Roma. Come scrivono dalla Germania, infatti, è tutto fatto per il passaggio di Fabio Silva al Borussia Dortmund. Affare da 25-26 milioni in totale , con il giocatore portoghese che firmerà un contratto fino al 2030. Previste nelle prossime ore le visite mediche.

?? BREAKING | Fábio Silva to Borussia Dortmund – DONE DEAL!

… as he finally said yes to #BVB. A full agreement with Wolverhampton was already in place. Contract until 2030. Transfer fee: €25-26m in total (22,5+4).

Dortmund wanted him since June, as excl. revealed. Now it’s… pic.twitter.com/QTRlS7SspH

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2025