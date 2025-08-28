Calciomercato Roma: tutto fatto per Fabio Silva al Borussia Dortmund. Visite mediche nelle prossime ore

28/08/2025 alle 12:51.
fabio-silva-5

Sfuma un altro obiettivo di mercato per la Roma. Come scrivono dalla Germania, infatti, è tutto fatto per il passaggio di Fabio Silva al Borussia Dortmund. Affare da 25-26 milioni in totale , con il giocatore portoghese che firmerà un contratto fino al 2030. Previste nelle prossime ore le visite mediche.

 