Calciomercato Roma: se parte Ndicka occhi su Solet dell'Udinese. Sul giocatore anche l'Inter

Ancora incerto il futuro di Evan Ndicka. Il centrale ivoriano, infatti, potrebbe essere tra i sacrificati in nome del bilancio. Se dovesse partire, come scrive il giornalista Rudy Galetti i giallorossi potrebbero tornare su Oumar Solet dell'Udinese, per il quale c'erano stati dei contatti anche in primavera. La Roma ha chiesto informazioni, ma sul giocatore c'è anche l'interesse dell'Inter.

??️ Alongside Inter, AS Roma have also gathered fresh info on Solet.

First contacts with him date back to spring, now fresh details have been collected.

If Ndicka, the main candidate to generate a significant capital gain, leaves, Oumar is viewed as a potential reinforcement. https://t.co/Habtt5hYvF pic.twitter.com/6PJctKQ5Gr

— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 18, 2025