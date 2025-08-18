Calciomercato Roma: se parte Ndicka occhi su Solet dell'Udinese. Sul giocatore anche l'Inter

Ancora incerto il futuro di Evan Ndicka. Il centrale ivoriano, infatti, potrebbe essere tra i sacrificati in nome del bilancio. Se dovesse partire, come scrive il giornalista Rudy Galetti i giallorossi potrebbero tornare su Oumar Solet dell'Udinese, per il quale c'erano stati dei contatti anche in primavera. La Roma ha chiesto informazioni, ma sul giocatore c'è anche l'interesse dell'Inter.