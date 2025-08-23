Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: gli ultimi club ancora interessati a Sancho sono Besiktas e Borussia Dortmund

La telenovela Sancho-Roma non è ancora finita. Dall'Inghilterra però l'impressione è che i giallorossi siano piuttosto defilati nella corsa all'esterno del Manchester United. Come riporta Sky Sports infatti, il diretto interessato è fiducioso di lasciare i Red Devils prima della chiusura del mercato, ma gli ultimi club ancora interessati sarebbero il Besiktas e il Borussia Dortmund, che potrebbe riaccogliere Sancho per la terza volta.
? Jadon Sancho is confident he will secure a move away from Manchester United before the window closes.
The latest clubs still interested:
? Besiktas
? Borussia Dortmund
(Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/PbjgrNWoIj
— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 23, 2025