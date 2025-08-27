Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: Fabio Silva a Dortmund per le visite mediche. 26,5 milioni al Wolverhampton

Tra i profili accostati alla Roma sul mercato, Fabio Silva si accasa al Borussia Dortmund: è quanto scrivono in Inghilterra. Secondo il giornalista David Ornstein di 'The Athletic', il club tedesco ha raggiunto un accordo con il Wolverhampton per il trasferimento del portoghese per 26,5 milioni di euro complessivi (22,5 milioni di base fissa + 4 di bonus). Ieri Fabio Silva ha salutato i Wolves e si è recato a Dortmund per sostenere le visite mediche.

? Borussia Dortmund reach agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Fabio Silva. Deal for 23yo #WWFC striker worth €26.5m comprising €22.5m + €4m add-ons. Portugal international said goodbyes last night & travels to #BVB for medical @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/J1nYwYTdnc

Arrivano conferme anche da Fabrizio Romano: le visite mediche di Fabio Silva con il Borussia sono prenotate e per lui è pronto un contratto quinquennale.

??⚫️ Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal in place with all parties as medical has been booked.

Fee over €25m package agreed with Wolves as BVB win race over several clubs also in Italy, as @TheAthleticFC reports.

Five year deal for Silva at BVB. ?? pic.twitter.com/La6FikeZkC

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2025