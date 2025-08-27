Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: Fabio Silva a Dortmund per le visite mediche. 26,5 milioni al Wolverhampton

27/08/2025 alle 14:29.
Tra i profili accostati alla Roma sul mercato, Fabio Silva si accasa al Borussia Dortmund: è quanto scrivono in Inghilterra. Secondo il giornalista David Ornstein di 'The Athletic', il club tedesco ha raggiunto un accordo con il Wolverhampton per il trasferimento del portoghese per 26,5 milioni di euro complessivi (22,5 milioni di base fissa + 4 di bonus). Ieri Fabio Silva ha salutato i Wolves e si è recato a Dortmund per sostenere le visite mediche.

Arrivano conferme anche da Fabrizio Romano: le visite mediche di Fabio Silva con il Borussia sono prenotate e per lui è pronto un contratto quinquennale.

 