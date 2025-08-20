Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: Besiktas in corsa per Sancho, è l'unico club disposto ad offrire uno stipendio più alto

Tiene banco la vicenda Sancho in casa Roma. Secondo gli aggiornamenti del giornalista di TeamTalk e Tribal Football Rudy Galetti, finora il Besiktas è l'unico club disposto ad offrire uno stipendio più alto rispetto alle altre squadre interessate all'inglese, anche se è ancora inferiore alle richieste del giocatore. Sancho spera in un'offerta, in linea con le sue aspettative economiche, da parte di uno del club dei maggiori 5 campionati europei ma non chiude all'opzione turca.

?? Update on Sancho: Besiktas so far the only club willing to offer higher wages than others, though still below his demands.

Jadon hopes for a bid aligned with his requests from a club of the 5 top ?? leagues but keeps the Turkish option open after the major window closes. pic.twitter.com/EkO51oiOB8

— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) August 20, 2025