Calciomercato Roma, dall'Inghilterra: Besiktas in corsa per Sancho, è l'unico club disposto ad offrire uno stipendio più alto

20/08/2025 alle 21:30.
jadon-sancho

Tiene banco la vicenda Sancho in casa Roma. Secondo gli aggiornamenti del giornalista di TeamTalk e Tribal Football Rudy Galetti, finora il Besiktas è l'unico club disposto ad offrire uno stipendio più alto rispetto alle altre squadre interessate all'inglese, anche se è ancora inferiore alle richieste del giocatore. Sancho spera in un'offerta, in linea con le sue aspettative economiche, da parte di uno del club dei maggiori 5 campionati europei ma non chiude all'opzione turca.