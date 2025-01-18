Calciomercato Roma, in chiusura l'affare Rensch: da limare gli ultimi dettagli

La Roma è sempre più vicina al suo primo acquisto di questa sessione invernale. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano su X, infatti, l'affare che porterà Rensch in giallorosso è di fatto in chiusura, da sistemare solo gli ultimi dettagli. La Roma ha accelerato dopo aver ottenuto il via libera da parte del giocatore.

??? AS Roma are closing in on deal for Devyne Rensch! Agreement with Ajax now at final stages for the right back.

Small gap on final details and then the deal can be closed, AS Roma working on it after green light from the player. pic.twitter.com/AtZFDFuorw

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2025