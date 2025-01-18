Calciomercato Roma, in chiusura l'affare Rensch: da limare gli ultimi dettagli

18/01/2025 alle 12:31.
netherlands-aek-athens-vs-ajax

La Roma è sempre più vicina al suo primo acquisto di questa sessione invernale. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano su X, infatti, l'affare che porterà Rensch in giallorosso è di fatto in chiusura, da sistemare solo gli ultimi dettagli. La Roma ha accelerato dopo aver ottenuto il via libera da parte del giocatore.