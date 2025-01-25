Calciomercato Roma, Hermoso nel mirino del Leverkusen

Tra i nomi dei calciatori che potrebbero lasciare Trigoria durante questo calciomercato invernale spunta anche quello Mario Hermoso. Il difensore, arrivato a parametro zero pochi mesi fa è finito nel mirino del Bayer Leverkusen che lo vorrebbe per aggiungere esperienza al reparto difensivo. A riportarlo è l'esperto di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano sul suo account X.

?⚫️ EXCL: Mario Hermoso, also part of Bayer Leverkusen as potential new centre back.

He’s the experienced option on Bayer list while Mika Faye from Rennes would be an investment for the future.

Discussions ongoing with one more name on the club’s list. pic.twitter.com/33ua5YpYDw

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2025