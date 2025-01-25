Calciomercato Roma, Hermoso nel mirino del Leverkusen

25/01/2025 alle 09:12.
mario-hermoso-6

Tra i nomi dei calciatori che potrebbero lasciare Trigoria durante questo calciomercato invernale spunta anche quello Mario Hermoso. Il difensore, arrivato a parametro zero pochi mesi fa è finito nel mirino del Bayer Leverkusen che lo vorrebbe per aggiungere esperienza al reparto difensivo. A riportarlo è l'esperto di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano sul suo account X.