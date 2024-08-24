Calciomercato Roma: mancano ancora alcuni dettagli prima dell'arrivo di Abdulhamid nella Capitale. Il Reims ha provato a inserirsi

24/08/2024 alle 07:55.
abdulhamid-al-hilal

Manca ormai sempre meno al possibile approdo di Saud Abdulhamid alla corte di Daniele De Rossi. Secondo l'esperto di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano però mancano ancora da sistemare alcuni dettagli cruciali con l'Al-Hilal prima che il saudita possa partire per la Capitale. Nel frattempo si registra l'inserimento nella corsa al giocatore del Reims.
