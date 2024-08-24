Calciomercato Roma: mancano ancora alcuni dettagli prima dell'arrivo di Abdulhamid nella Capitale. Il Reims ha provato a inserirsi

Manca ormai sempre meno al possibile approdo di Saud Abdulhamid alla corte di Daniele De Rossi. Secondo l'esperto di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano però mancano ancora da sistemare alcuni dettagli cruciali con l'Al-Hilal prima che il saudita possa partire per la Capitale. Nel frattempo si registra l'inserimento nella corsa al giocatore del Reims.

??? At this time of the night, Saud Abdulhamid is still waiting to get green light to fly to Italy.

AS Roma need to sort some final, crucial details in order to get the deal done with Al Hilal then the RB will travel.

Reims have been trying to enter the race in the last 48h. https://t.co/iuSf6bU2ho

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2024