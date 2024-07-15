Calciomercato Roma, Ryan in partenza da Amsterdam: firmerà un contratto annuale con opzione per i prossimi due anni (FOTO)

15/07/2024 alle 15:43.
gsie51zwuaa0das-2

Sarà Mathew Ryan il vice Svilar per la prossima stagione. Come fa sapere il portale olandese, il portiere australiano dell'AZ è in partenza da Amsterdam per raggiungere Roma. Firmerà un contratto annuale con i giallorossi con opzione per le prossime 2 stagioni. Dopo Sangarè e Le Fèe, dunque, si avvicina il terzo colpo di questa sessione di mercato.
