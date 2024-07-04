Calciomercato Roma: il Chelsea piomba su Omorodion. Offerto un contratto fino al 2031

04/07/2024 alle 18:59.
omorodion

Il Chelsea piomba su Samu Omorodion. Accostato a lungo alla Roma nelle scorse settimane, l'attaccante la prossima stagione potrebbe giocare in Premier League. I Blues hanno offerto alla punta un contratto fino al 2031: da 2,5 milioni più bonus per il primo anno fino a 6 annui per la stagione 2030/31. È il primo obiettivo di Maresca per l'attacco del Chelsea.
