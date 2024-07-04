Calciomercato Roma: il Chelsea piomba su Omorodion. Offerto un contratto fino al 2031

Il Chelsea piomba su Samu Omorodion. Accostato a lungo alla Roma nelle scorse settimane, l'attaccante la prossima stagione potrebbe giocare in Premier League. I Blues hanno offerto alla punta un contratto fino al 2031: da 2,5 milioni più bonus per il primo anno fino a 6 annui per la stagione 2030/31. È il primo obiettivo di Maresca per l'attacco del Chelsea.

? Excl. - #Chelsea have offered to Samu #Omorodion (born in 2004) a contract until 2031 with a salary of €2,5M/year + bonuses for the first season to increase until €6M/year in the last season (2030/31). He still is #Maresca’s main target as #CFC’s new striker. #transfers

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 4, 2024