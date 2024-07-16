Calciomercato Roma, dalla Germania: contatti in corso tra il Milan e Abraham

16/07/2024 alle 14:08.
abraham-napoli-roma-5

Tammy Abraham potrebbe lasciare la Roma in estate e arrivano ulteriori conferme anche dalla Germania. Secondo quanto riportato dal giornalista Florian Plettenberg di Sky Sport DE, sono in corso i contatti tra l'attaccante inglese e il Milan e il calciatore ha già aperto al trasferimento. Il ventiseienne è pronto per una nuova avventura e sulle sue tracce ci sono anche altre società.
