Calciomercato Roma, dalla Germania: contatti in corso tra il Milan e Abraham

Tammy Abraham potrebbe lasciare la Roma in estate e arrivano ulteriori conferme anche dalla Germania. Secondo quanto riportato dal giornalista Florian Plettenberg di Sky Sport DE, sono in corso i contatti tra l'attaccante inglese e il Milan e il calciatore ha già aperto al trasferimento. Il ventiseienne è pronto per una nuova avventura e sulle sue tracce ci sono anche altre società.

?⚫️ Two weeks ago, we reported in our show ‚Transfer Update‘ that Tammy #Abraham is also high on the list of @acmilan!

Abraham with many options in summer but there were first and concrete talks with Milan. And they are ongoing.

Contract with AS Roma valid until 2026. The 26… pic.twitter.com/i0dV9gyOzJ

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2024