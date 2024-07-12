Calciomercato Roma: accordo raggiunto tra Aouar e l'Al-Ittihad. Trattative in corso tra i due club

12/07/2024 alle 10:03.
roma-sassuolo-aouar

Terminate le vacanze, non farà ritorno a Trigoria Houssem Aouar. L'ex Lione, infatti, è ad un passo dall'Al-Ittihad. Come scrive Frabrizio Romano il franco-algerino ha già trovato un accordo con il club arabo, a cui si legherà per le prossime due stagioni con opzione sulla terza Trattative in corso anche tra i due club.
