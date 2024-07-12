Calciomercato Roma: accordo raggiunto tra Aouar e l'Al-Ittihad. Trattative in corso tra i due club

Terminate le vacanze, non farà ritorno a Trigoria Houssem Aouar. L'ex Lione, infatti, è ad un passo dall'Al-Ittihad. Come scrive Frabrizio Romano il franco-algerino ha già trovato un accordo con il club arabo, a cui si legherà per le prossime due stagioni con opzione sulla terza Trattative in corso anche tra i due club.

?⚫️ Houssem Aouar has already agreed on terms to join Al Ittihad from AS Roma. Negotiations underway between the two clubs.

He's one of the main targets for new manager Laurent Blanc, who's signing on two year contract with option for further season. pic.twitter.com/Prt3BC59PR

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2024