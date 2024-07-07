Calciomercato: Llorente ad un passo dal Betis. Al Leeds 3 milioni

07/07/2024 alle 12:47.
roma-juventus-llorente

Dopo aver salutato la Roma, c'è una nuova avventura in vista per Diego Llorente. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano, infatti, il difensore spagnolo è ad un passo dal Betis. Il club andaluso pagherà circa 3 milioni di euro al Leeds per l'ormai ex giallorosso, che firmerà un contratto di 4 anni.
