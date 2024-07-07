Calciomercato: Llorente ad un passo dal Betis. Al Leeds 3 milioni

Dopo aver salutato la Roma, c'è una nuova avventura in vista per Diego Llorente. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano, infatti, il difensore spagnolo è ad un passo dal Betis. Il club andaluso pagherà circa 3 milioni di euro al Leeds per l'ormai ex giallorosso, che firmerà un contratto di 4 anni.

⚪️? Diego Llorente to Real Betis, here we go! Four year deal agreed with Spanish defender.

Fee around €3m to #LUFC, Llorente’s set to return to Spain after loan spell at AS Roma.

Many clubs wanted but Betis project convinced Diego. pic.twitter.com/YxAjeMb4lw

