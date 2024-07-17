Calciomercato: la Juventus affonderà per Koopmeiners non appena avrà venduto Soulé

Il destino di Koopmeiners è strettamente legato a quello di Matias Soulé. Come riferito dal giornalista esperto di calciomercato Fabrizio Romano, la Juventus presenterà un'offerta ufficiale all'Atalanta per il centrocampista non appena avrà ceduto Soulé. Sull'argentino ci sono Roma e Leicester, con questi ultimi pronti a presentare una nuova offerta.

