Everton, dall'Inghilterra: Dan Friedkin interessato all'acquisto del club (VIDEO)

08/06/2024 alle 12:25.
137358_7lhdc16

Il Friedkin Group potrebbe acquisire ancora più potere nel mondo del calcio. Secondo quanto svelato dall'emittente televisiva britannica, Dan Friedkin sarebbe interessato all'Everton, club che milita in Premier League. Il gruppo dell'imprenditore statunitense, già proprietario di Roma e Cannes, è solo uno dei sei candidati all'acquisizione delle quote societarie dei Toffees.

(Sky Sports)
Clicky