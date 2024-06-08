Everton, dall'Inghilterra: Dan Friedkin interessato all'acquisto del club (VIDEO)

Il Friedkin Group potrebbe acquisire ancora più potere nel mondo del calcio. Secondo quanto svelato dall'emittente televisiva britannica, Dan Friedkin sarebbe interessato all'Everton, club che milita in Premier League. Il gruppo dell'imprenditore statunitense, già proprietario di Roma e Cannes, è solo uno dei sei candidati all'acquisizione delle quote societarie dei Toffees.

(Sky Sports)

BREAKING: Sky Sports News understands Roma owner Dan Friedkin is the one of the groups to have expressed an interest in buying Everton.

There are also five other groups interested in buying the club ? pic.twitter.com/tyc3OqTUHi

— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 8, 2024