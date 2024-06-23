Calciomercato Roma: il Lione piomba su Minteh

Aumenta la lista delle pretendenti a Yankuba Minteh. Come riferisce Fabrizio Romano, giornalista esperto di calciomercato, il Lione è piombato sul giocatore, che farebbe parte della shortlist del club francese. Sul calciatore di proprietà del Newcastle è forte l'interesse dell'Everton.

??? EXCL: Olympique Lyon enter in the race to sign Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle.

OL made contact with Minteh’s camp in the recent hours, he’s part of the shortlist.

?↪️ Everton remain also in the race showing concrete interest in the recent days after club to club talks. pic.twitter.com/R0wCUrORDH

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024