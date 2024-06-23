Calciomercato Roma: il Lione piomba su Minteh

23/06/2024 alle 16:38.
Aumenta la lista delle pretendenti a Yankuba Minteh. Come riferisce Fabrizio Romano, giornalista esperto di calciomercato, il Lione è piombato sul giocatore, che farebbe parte della shortlist del club francese. Sul calciatore di proprietà del Newcastle è forte l'interesse dell'Everton.
