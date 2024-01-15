Calciomercato Roma: il club giallorosso vuole la cessione di Renato Sanches. Escluso il ritorno al PSG

Continua ad essere in uscita dalla Roma Renato Sanches, sempre più ai margini della rosa di Josè Mourinho. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano, infatti, il club giallorosso, in queste due settimane, lavorerà per trovare una nuova sistemazione al portoghese e preme per la cessione. Va escluso, però, un ritorno del centrocampista al PSG: i francesi, infatti, interromperanno il prestito alla Roma solo se ci sarà un'altra buona offerta per il giocatore.

??? Renato Sanches remains one to watch in the next two weeks — AS Roma still want him to find another club in January.

Paris Saint-Germain will only interrupt Roma loan if there’s another good bid for Renato.

He’s 100% not returning to PSG now. pic.twitter.com/t9KtGLv45U

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 15, 2024