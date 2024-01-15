Calciomercato Roma: il club giallorosso vuole la cessione di Renato Sanches. Escluso il ritorno al PSG

15/01/2024 alle 11:32.
renato-sanches-5

Continua ad essere in uscita dalla Roma Renato Sanches, sempre più ai margini della rosa di Josè Mourinho. Come scrive Fabrizio Romano, infatti, il club giallorosso, in queste due settimane, lavorerà per trovare una nuova sistemazione al portoghese e preme per la cessione. Va escluso, però, un ritorno del centrocampista al PSG: i francesi, infatti, interromperanno il prestito alla Roma solo se ci sarà un'altra buona offerta per il giocatore.