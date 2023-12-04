Calciomercato Roma: anche Real Madrid, Manchester United e Newcastle interessati a Marcos Leonardo

Protagonista di numerose indiscrezioni di calciomercato la scorsa estate, Marcos Leonardo potrebbe ora lasciare definitivamente il Santos nella prossima sessione invernale. Secondo Rudy Galetti sull'attaccante brasiliano ci sarebbe un forte interesse di Roma, Real Madrid, Manchester United e Newcastle, col club bianconero che di fronte a un'offerta adeguata sarebbe pronto a lasciarlo partire.

??️ #RealMadrid, #Arsenal, #Newcastle and #ASRoma are among the clubs that showed interest in Marcos #Leonardo by contacting his entourage.

↩️ #Santos were adamant last summer, but now - with a suitable offer - they are open to let him go. ?⚽ #Transfers @Lemos_Santos pic.twitter.com/c6dw4clZTE

— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 4, 2023