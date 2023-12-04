Calciomercato Roma: anche Real Madrid, Manchester United e Newcastle interessati a Marcos Leonardo

04/12/2023 alle 23:10.
Protagonista di numerose indiscrezioni di calciomercato la scorsa estate, Marcos Leonardo potrebbe ora lasciare definitivamente il Santos nella prossima sessione invernale. Secondo Rudy Galetti sull'attaccante brasiliano ci sarebbe un forte interesse di Roma, , Manchester United e Newcastle, col club bianconero che di fronte a un'offerta adeguata sarebbe pronto a lasciarlo partire.