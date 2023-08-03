Calciomercato Roma: offerta da 25 milioni del Nottingham Forest per Ibanez

La Premier League chiama Roger Ibanez. Come riferito da Fabrizio Romano, giornalista esperto di calciomercato, sul proprio profilo Twitter, il Nottingham Forest ha presentato un'offerta ufficiale da 25 milioni di euro per il centrale brasiliano. Trattativa in corso per raggiungere l'accordo.

EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest have submitted official bid to AS Roma for Roger Ibañez, proposal worth around €25m fee ??? #NFFC

Negotiations underway to reach an agreement, Forest are pushing for Brazilian CB. pic.twitter.com/D1aVIUG9aA

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2023