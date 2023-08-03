Calciomercato Roma: offerta da 25 milioni del Nottingham Forest per Ibanez

03/08/2023 alle 22:36.
ibanez-farense-roma-2

La Premier League chiama Roger Ibanez. Come riferito da Fabrizio Romano, giornalista esperto di calciomercato, sul proprio profilo Twitter, il Nottingham Forest ha presentato un'offerta ufficiale da 25 milioni di euro per il centrale brasiliano. Trattativa in corso per raggiungere l'accordo.

