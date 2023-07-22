Calciomercato Roma: si insiste per Renato Sanches. Ma il Psg ora non apre al prestito

22/07/2023 alle 18:40.
sanches-renato

La Roma intende insistere per Renato Sanches. È quanto sostiene il giornalista Fabrizio Romano su aggiungendo come per il momento il Psg non abbia preso una decisione sul futuro del centrocampista, aggregato alla squadra di Luis Enrique e dunque per il momento non c'è alcuna intenzione di trattare una cessione in prestito. Se ne continuerà a parlare nei prossimi giorni, però, fa sapere il giornalista.

 

