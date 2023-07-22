Calciomercato Roma: si insiste per Renato Sanches. Ma il Psg ora non apre al prestito

La Roma intende insistere per Renato Sanches. È quanto sostiene il giornalista Fabrizio Romano su Twitter aggiungendo come per il momento il Psg non abbia preso una decisione sul futuro del centrocampista, aggregato alla squadra di Luis Enrique e dunque per il momento non c'è alcuna intenzione di trattare una cessione in prestito. Se ne continuerà a parlare nei prossimi giorni, però, fa sapere il giornalista.

AS Roma are planning to insist in the next days for Renato Sanches ✨??

There’s still no final decision made on PSG side, he’s with Luis Enrique squad and so part of project — no intention to negotiate loan move as of now.

It’s up to PSG. To be discussed again in the next days. pic.twitter.com/K261FqYXdr

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2023