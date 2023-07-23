Calciomercato Roma, dalla Germania: Sabitzer vicino al Borussia Dortmund

23/07/2023 alle 17:51.
marcel-sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer vicino al Borussia Dortmund. Secondo quanto riferito da Florian Plettenberg, giornalista tedesco di Sky Sport Deutschland, la trattativa fra la squadra di Dortmund e il Bayern Monaco per il trasferimento dell'austriaco, obiettivo di mercato di Tiago Pinto e Mourinho nelle scorse settimane. Non si tratterebbe ancora di un affare concluso, ma Sabitzer si avvicina al Borussia. Inizialmente il calciatore si sarebbe dovuto trasferire in Inghilterra o in Italia, mentre ora il Borussia Dortmund ha accelerato per bruciare la concorrenza e ora sono in corso delle trattative con il Bayern Monaco.

Ultime notizie...