Calciomercato Roma: interessi dalla Premier League per Ibanez. Più club hanno mandato osservatori a guardarlo dal vivo

13/05/2023 alle 08:08.
as-roma-v-bayer-04-leverkusen-semi-final-first-leg-uefa-europa-league

Cresce l'interesse da parte di più club di Premier League per il difensore della Roma, Roger Ibanez. Lo riporta l'esperto di mercato, Fabrizio Romano, che rivela come diverse società abbiano mandato in Italia i propri osservatori per tenere d'occhio dal vivo il difensore brasiliano. Al momento, però, Ibanez è concentrato sulle ultime partite stagionali con i giallorossi.

