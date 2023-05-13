Calciomercato Roma: interessi dalla Premier League per Ibanez. Più club hanno mandato osservatori a guardarlo dal vivo

Cresce l'interesse da parte di più club di Premier League per il difensore della Roma, Roger Ibanez. Lo riporta l'esperto di mercato, Fabrizio Romano, che rivela come diverse società abbiano mandato in Italia i propri osservatori per tenere d'occhio dal vivo il difensore brasiliano. Al momento, però, Ibanez è concentrato sulle ultime partite stagionali con i giallorossi.

Premier League clubs have sent their scouts to keep an eye on Roger Ibanez ahead of summer transfer window; interest's growing around AS Roma centre back. ???? #transfers

Ibanez, now only focused on the final games with Roma; he has also been recently called up by Brazil. pic.twitter.com/TTFkuebKNN

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2023