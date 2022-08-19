Calciomercato, dall'Inghilterra: Fulham vicino all'acquisto di Maupay dal Brighton per 15 milioni di sterline

Oltre a cercare Justin Kluivert della Roma, il Fulham ha messo nel mirino Neal Maupay per rinforzare il reparto offensivo. Secondo quanto scrive il giornalista di 'The Athletic' David Ornstein, la trattativa con il Brighton per il trasferimento dell'attaccante classe 1996 per 15 milioni di sterline è in fase avanzata e le parti lavorano per raggiungere un accordo. Il Fulham, però, è ora in vantaggio su Everton e Nottingham Forest per Maupay.

? Fulham in advanced talks to sign Neal Maupay from Brighton in £15m deal. Still work needed so not done, but discussions advancing towards agreement. #FFC now firm favourites for 26yo striker ahead of Nottingham Forest & Everton @TheAthleticUK #NFFC #EFC https://t.co/OusJSr1DkX — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 19, 2022