Calciomercato, dall'Inghilterra: Fulham vicino all'acquisto di Maupay dal Brighton per 15 milioni di sterline

19/08/2022 alle 19:19.
neal-maupay

Oltre a cercare Justin Kluivert della Roma, il Fulham ha messo nel mirino Neal Maupay per rinforzare il reparto offensivo. Secondo quanto scrive il giornalista di 'The Athletic' David Ornstein, la trattativa con il Brighton per il trasferimento dell'attaccante classe 1996 per 15 milioni di sterline è in fase avanzata e le parti lavorano per raggiungere un accordo. Il Fulham, però, è ora in vantaggio su EvertonNottingham Forest per Maupay.

 

