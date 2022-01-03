Calciomercato Roma: Reynolds potrebbe anche tornare in MLS

Bryan Reynolds potrebbe tornare in MLS. Il terzino ex Dallas, classe 2001, è in uscita dalla Roma e secondo quanto riferisce Roger Gonzalez di CBS Sports tra le possibili soluzioni, oltre quelle relative a un trasferimento in Belgio, ci sarebbe anche il ritorno in prestito in MLS.

??✈??❓

Sources tell CBS Sports that AS Roma are actively trying to loan out USMNT right back Bryan Reynolds, and MLS is the most likely destination at the moment. Club is looking for developmental opportunities.

Hasn't been counted on by Jose Mourinho. Needs minutes.

— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 2, 2022