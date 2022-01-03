Calciomercato Roma: Reynolds potrebbe anche tornare in MLS

03/01/2022 alle 09:53.
Bryan Reynolds potrebbe tornare in MLS. Il terzino ex Dallas, classe 2001, è in uscita dalla Roma e secondo quanto riferisce Roger Gonzalez di CBS Sports tra le possibili soluzioni, oltre quelle relative a un trasferimento in Belgio, ci sarebbe anche il ritorno in prestito in MLS.

