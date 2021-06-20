Calciomercato Roma: Dzeko in attesa dell'incontro tra il suo agente e Tiago Pinto. Juve e Milan alla finestra

Dopo le notizie circolate nella giornata di ieri, nuove conferme sull'assenza di contatti tra Edin Dzeko e Fenerbahce arrivano da Nicolò Schira de La Gazzetta dello Sport, che su Twitter riporta come l'attaccante bosniaco sia ancora in attesa di un incontro tra il suo agente e Tiago Pinto per saperne di più sul proprio futuro. Vertice che potrebbe anche portare, fra le varie ipotesi, ad una risoluzione tra il centravanti ex Manchester City ed il club di Trigoria. In tal caso Juventus e Milan si inserirebbero nella corsa per accaparrarselo.

No talks between #Dzeko and #Fenerbahce. The striker is waiting for the meeting between Pinto and agent Lucci to discuss his future at #ASRoma. Dzeko has a contract until 2022 (€7,5M). If he leaves with the termination of the contract, #ACMilan and #Juventus could be interested

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 20, 2021