Calciomercato Roma: Dzeko in attesa dell'incontro tra il suo agente e Tiago Pinto. Juve e Milan alla finestra

20/06/2021 alle 15:08.
Dopo le notizie circolate nella giornata di ieri, nuove conferme sull'assenza di contatti tra e Fenerbahce arrivano da Nicolò Schira de La Gazzetta dello Sport, che su riporta come l'attaccante bosniaco sia ancora in attesa di un incontro tra il suo agente e Tiago Pinto per saperne di più sul proprio futuro. Vertice che potrebbe anche portare, fra le varie ipotesi, ad una risoluzione tra il centravanti ex Manchester City ed il club di Trigoria. In tal caso e Milan si inserirebbero nella corsa per accaparrarselo.

 

