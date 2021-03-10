Calciomercato Roma: offerto Diego Costa. Ma i giallorossi hanno altri obiettivi

Diego Costa, classe 1988, ha rescisso il suo contratto dall'Atletico Madrid nell'ultima sessione di mercato. E secondo quanto riferisce su Twitter il giornalista turco Ekrem Konur, gli agenti hanno provato ad offrirlo alla Roma. Ma il club giallorosso ha risposto negativamente, confermando come l'attenzione romanista sia su altri nomi.

Diego Costa's managers have offered the player to AS Roma. They said they could agree on financial terms.

But AS Roma's priority is other names. For now, no positive or negative decision has been made about Diego Costa.#ASRoma

— Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) March 10, 2021