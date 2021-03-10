Calciomercato Roma: offerto Diego Costa. Ma i giallorossi hanno altri obiettivi

10/03/2021 alle 11:44.
diego-costa

Diego Costa, classe 1988, ha rescisso il suo contratto dall'Atletico nell'ultima sessione di mercato. E secondo quanto riferisce su il giornalista turco Ekrem Konur, gli agenti hanno provato ad offrirlo alla Roma. Ma il club giallorosso ha risposto negativamente, confermando come l'attenzione romanista sia su altri nomi.

 

Altri argomenti...

Ultime notizie...