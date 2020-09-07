Calciomercato Roma: offerto Sarikaya del Basaksehir. Contatti anche con la Juve

07/09/2020 alle 18:50.
sarikaya

Uno dei migliori prospetti del calcio turco è stato offerto a Roma e , almeno secondo quanto riferisce Nicolò Schira de La Gazzetta dello Sport. Si tratta di Muhammad Emin Sarikaya, classe 2002, in forza all'Istanbul Basaksehir. A proporre il giovane talento ai due club italiani sarebbe stato il suo agente, Yigit Oruc.

 

