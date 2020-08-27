Calciomercato Roma: il Leverkusen vuole Schick prima di cedere Havertz al Chelsea

L'ex calciatore, poi dirigente sportivo, quindi commentatore televisivo, Jan Åge Fjørtoft ha pubblicato un post su Twitter nel quale, facendo il punto sulla situazione di Havertz, in procinto di passare dal Bayer Leverkusen al Chelsea, ha collegato i ritardi nell'ufficialità dell'operazione alla ricerca del sostituto.

Con il club tedesco che ha individuato in Schick, quest'anno in prestito al Lipsia in Bundesliga, il profilo ideale per sostituire il proprio calciatore partente. La prossima settimana, stando a quanto scritto, potrebbe andare a dama il passaggio di Havertz in Premier e il conseguente ritorno di Schick in Germania, stavolta al Bayer però.

Re: Havertz

Lot of you ask when the two clubs will confirm the deal.

I think it could be next week

As Leverkusen are working to get Patrik Schick from Roma (on loan in Leipzig this season) as replacement. That could happen next week

Understand this the reason for the delay

— Jan Aage Fjortoft ?️‍? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 27, 2020