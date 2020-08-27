Calciomercato Roma: il Leverkusen vuole Schick prima di cedere Havertz al Chelsea

27/08/2020 alle 22:27.
L'ex calciatore, poi dirigente sportivo, quindi commentatore televisivo, Jan Åge Fjørtoft ha pubblicato un post su nel quale, facendo il punto sulla situazione di Havertz, in procinto di passare dal Bayer Leverkusen al Chelsea, ha collegato i ritardi nell'ufficialità dell'operazione alla ricerca del sostituto.

Con il club tedesco che ha individuato in Schick, quest'anno in prestito al Lipsia in Bundesliga, il profilo ideale per sostituire il proprio calciatore partente. La prossima settimana, stando a quanto scritto, potrebbe andare a dama il passaggio di Havertz in Premier e il conseguente ritorno di Schick in Germania, stavolta al Bayer però.

 

