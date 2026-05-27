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Calciomercato Roma, dalla Turchia: giallorossi pronti a fare un'offerta al PSG per Kolo Muani

27/05/2026 alle 07:53.
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Riscattato Malen, la Roma cerca un altro attaccante da affiancare all'olandese. Come scrivono dalla Turchia, i giallorossi sono pronti a presentare un'offerta al PSG per Randal Kolo Muani, reduce dal deludente prestito al Tottenham. Sul giocatore anche l'interesse del Bayern Monaco, che però non ha portato ad un'offerta concreta al giocatore, oltre a quello del Fenerbahçe, che non ha avviato alcuna trattativa.