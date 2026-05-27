Calciomercato Roma, dalla Turchia: giallorossi pronti a fare un'offerta al PSG per Kolo Muani

Riscattato Malen, la Roma cerca un altro attaccante da affiancare all'olandese. Come scrivono dalla Turchia, i giallorossi sono pronti a presentare un'offerta al PSG per Randal Kolo Muani, reduce dal deludente prestito al Tottenham. Sul giocatore anche l'interesse del Bayern Monaco, che però non ha portato ad un'offerta concreta al giocatore, oltre a quello del Fenerbahçe, che non ha avviato alcuna trattativa.

ÖZEL | AS Roma, Kolo Muani için PSG’ye resmi teklif yapmaya hazırlanıyor.



Oyuncu adına görüşmeleri kuzeni yürütüyor. Bayern Münih ile yapılan müzakerelerden sonuç çıkmadı. Ayrıca Kolo Muani için henüz Türkiye’den bir girişim olmadı. pic.twitter.com/nIE3WZISxU — Doruk Tecimer (@doruktec) May 26, 2026



