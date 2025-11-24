Calciomercato Roma: per la difesa piace il giovane Ayhan dello Schalke. Costa 8 milioni

La Roma guarda anche a rinforzi di prospettiva per il prossimo gennaio. Come scrive il giornalista Rudy Galetti, infatti, i giallorossi hanno messo gli occhi su Mertcan Ayhan, difensore centrale turco sotto contratto con lo Schalke 04 fino al 2028. Il suo cartellino è valutato circa 8 milioni. Su di lui anche il Galatasaray.

?? EXCL | AS Roma are showing strong interest in Schalke’s 19yo Mertcan Ayhan. ??



The Turkish talent, under contract with the German club until 2028, is valued at ~€8m.



Several teams continue to gather info on the deal.



? All the details ▶️

— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 24, 2025