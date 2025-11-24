Calciomercato Roma: per la difesa piace il giovane Ayhan dello Schalke. Costa 8 milioni

24/11/2025 alle 10:28.
La Roma guarda anche a rinforzi di prospettiva per il prossimo gennaio. Come scrive il giornalista Rudy Galetti, infatti, i giallorossi hanno messo gli occhi su Mertcan Ayhan, difensore centrale turco sotto contratto con lo Schalke 04 fino al 2028. Il suo cartellino è valutato circa 8 milioni. Su di lui anche il Galatasaray.