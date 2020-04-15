Schick only wants Leipzig, but Roma will not offer any discount

Since arriving in Germany on-loan, striker Patrik Schick has scored seven goals in 19 games for RB Leipzig. These statistics are in sharp contrast to those the Czech international has collected during his time with the Giallorossi where he netted just eight times in 58 appearances.

The Bundesliga side have been impressed with the player and according to reports in Italy, Schick would like to make the move permanent. Roma would be happy to release the player for a fee of 29 million euros, but latest reports suggest that Leipzig are not prepared to pay more than 20 million.

If the two clubs fail to reach an agreement, there is understood to be strong interest from the Premier League but whatever the final outcome, it seems as though Schick has played his last game for the Giallorossi.

