Santon: "With Fonseca I have a good relationship. I appreciate his honesty".

Full-back Davide Santon has been in conversation with Roma TV about life in the capital under coach Paulo Fonseca:

How are you?

I’m OK at the moment, I’m really missing the football and I hope everything will work out soon.

How are you coping during this period of uncertainty?

I consider myself fortunate as I have a nice garden where I can spend time outdoors. I also have my family around me so we get to spend quality time together.

Did you have a Barbecue on Easter Monday?

No, because we cannot have friends over (laughs). We ate chocolate instead.

At least you can enjoy family life at the moment.

For sure because normally in my job we are away for a good deal of time. It’s great up to a certain point but I can’t wait for the schools to re-open (laughs).

You spent many years in Milan so you must be worried about the situation there.I’ve spoken to some of my former colleagues at Inter and I feel lucky as we have had a lot less cases here in Rome. I hope this passes soon as we cannot go on living like this.

Tell us about your typical day.

At the moment I wake up late so the day passes quickly. I help my daughter with her homework then I go out for a walk with the dog. In the evening we normally watch TV as a family or play a little on the Playstation.

How long do you think you’ll need to get back to full fitness?

We’re trying to keep fit as best we can but obviously it’s different to training at Trigoria. I feel we will need three-four weeks to get back in optimum shape.

What do you miss about football?

A bit of everything, my team-mates, the field and the relationship with the fans. If we resume the championship behind closed doors it will not feel the same, but we have to be ready for this.

How do you feel about the possibility of playing in a three-man defence?

We’ve played this way a few times and I like it. It really depends on the type of game but it’s a system I’m confident with.

Have you spoken to the coach?

We speak regularly. He always writes to us to ask about the training and he can’t wait to get back to Trigoria.

What’s your relationship like with Fonseca?

We have a good relationship. He tells me where I need to improve and what I’m good at. I like his honesty.

Who’s your best friend in the dressing-room?

I have a couple; first there is Florenzi who is also a great friend off the pitch. Then there’s Lorenzo Pellegrini who I have a really good relationship with, but I do get on with all the guys in the dressing-room.

How many tattoos do you have and what do they represent?

I have a lot. In fact I have my whole arm tattooed. I have maybe 10 or 11, I’ve actually lost count. Some have a particular significance like the titles won with Inter and family members.

What about the season so far?

We threw away many points but we are scoring plenty of goals. We are in the last 16 of the Europa League and only three points behind Atalanta in the chase for the Champions League places. Top four is obviously still the target and we hope that over the next few years we can win some silverware.

What would it feel like to win something here?

It would be magical, it would be a dream. I really want to win at Roma.

What were your opinions of Roma as an opponent?

They always fascinated me and they always have incredible support. Totti of course was a champion and in 2009 they were fighting with Inter for the Scudetto. Let’s hope next season the name at the top is Roma.

Finally, what about your own performance this season?

It was unsettling at the start with lots of transfer rumours but I never wanted to leave here as I feel at home. Sometimes things go wrong but you have to work to keep improving.

