Calciomercato Roma, rinnovo Svilar: accordo per 3,5 milioni a stagione, la firma nei prossimi giorni

Mile Svilar è pronto a legarsi alla Roma ancora a lungo. Secondo quanto riportato da Nicolò Schira, il rinnovo del portiere serbo è ormai alle battute finali. L’accordo prevede un ingaggio da 3,5 milioni di euro a stagione più bonus.

Svilar ha rifiutato offerte provenienti da Serie A, Premier League e Bundesliga per restare in giallorosso. La firma è attesa nei prossimi giorni.

? Excl. - Mile #Svilar’s contract extension with #ASRoma is at the final stage. He will earn 3,5M/year + bonuses. The goalkeeper has turned down some approaches by Serie A, PremierLeague and Bundesliga clubs to stay at #Roma, which are ready to finalize the deal in the next days https://t.co/W6u7s2naOW

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 15, 2025