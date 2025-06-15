Calciomercato Roma, rinnovo Svilar: accordo per 3,5 milioni a stagione, la firma nei prossimi giorni

15/06/2025 alle 07:32.
svilar-partenza-lecce-roma

Mile Svilar è pronto a legarsi alla Roma ancora a lungo. Secondo quanto riportato da Nicolò Schira, il rinnovo del portiere serbo è ormai alle battute finali. L’accordo prevede un ingaggio da 3,5 milioni di euro a stagione più bonus.

Svilar ha rifiutato offerte provenienti da Serie A, Premier League e Bundesliga per restare in giallorosso. La firma è attesa nei prossimi giorni.

 